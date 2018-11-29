Cardi B, The Women of ‘Black Panther’ Named EW Entertainers Of The Year

Entertainment Weekly has revealed the covers for the Entertainers of the Year featuring the women of Crazy Rich Asians, the women of Black Panther and Cardi B!

Cardi is being recognized for her smash April album, Invasion of Privacy which has since gone double platinum and spawned numerous hits such as “I Like It,” “Ring,” “Bickenhead” and “Be Careful,” not to mention “Bartier Carti.”

The women of Black Panther (Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Letitia Wright) are being honored for their work on the film which became the third highest grossing movie in US box-office history!

See the covers for Cardi and Black Panther below.

Rap’s B-loved New Superstar: @iamcardib Who had the best year in music? Cardi! Whose debut went double platinum? Cardi! Who’s only just getting started? Well, you know who: https://t.co/kYnRVpUFku pic.twitter.com/Gg8gjfHibm — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 29, 2018

