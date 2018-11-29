CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cops Arrest Black Man On His Own Block Who Was Helping A Drunk Neighbor

Samir Ahmed tried to help someone and get arrested outside of his home.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Helping someone can get you arrested if you are Black. This was the case for 23-year-old Samir Ahmed in Silver Springs, Maryland, who was arrested by a band of cops after helping a drunk neighbor on Nov. 17.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

In a now viral video, Ahmed is pinned against a car by several police officers. According to witnesses and the person who called the cops due to a drunk neighbor, he was only assisting the inebriated person who could not walk. The witnesses are begging the officers to let the young man go, but they refuse and later claimed he “smelled” like marijuana. Reportedly, the drunk neighbor was still passed out nearby.

The neighbor who is recording says, “He helped the man. He helped him! Y’all got him detained for absolutely nothing!”

See the video below:

According to court records, Ahmed was charged with resisting arrest, failure to obey a reasonably lawful order, obstructing and hindering, and disorderly conduct.  Montgomery County Police Department released the following statement, “The Department is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest to determine if any Department policies, procedures or laws were violated during the incident. This assessment will include a review of the responding officers’ body-worn camera footage.”

The attorney for Samir Ahmed,  J. Wyndal Gordon, told The Washington Post, “We vehemently dispute that the officer smelled marijuana; you can’t smell marijuana in a baggie inside of his left coat pocket that hasn’t been burned. It’s a very negligible amount, if anything.” He also added, “He’s a Good Samaritan being converted to a criminal defendant. There’s a strange irony to all these facts.” Ahmed’s court date is in January.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Cops Arrest Black Man On His Own Block Who Was Helping A Drunk Neighbor was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: The Rift Between Cookie And Lucious…
 14 hours ago
11.29.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…
 23 hours ago
11.28.18
Texas Southern University Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat…
 23 hours ago
11.28.18
Anderson .Paak Recalls Life As A Weed Famer,…
 1 day ago
11.28.18
Happy Birthday, Modasucka! Michael Blackson’s Many Hilarious Faces
 1 day ago
11.28.18
Rather Eat Coal: Christmas Snacks Ranked From Bad…
 1 day ago
11.28.18
Meet Mississippi’s Black Republicans Who Are Happy Cindy…
 1 day ago
11.28.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
7 items
Underdog HBCU Basketball Teams Keep Upsetting Major College…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Black Business Boomin’: Watch Viral Star Supa Cent…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
From Judging Juelz To Slandering Safaree: Here’s What…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
10 items
Twitter’s Homophobia On Full Display After Bombshell Allegations…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Juelz Santana Gets Frustrating News About…
 3 days ago
11.27.18
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…
 3 days ago
11.26.18
Still Relevant: Kurt Cobain’s Most Woke Quotes On…
 3 days ago
11.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close