Kruz Newz: SleepBox the Micro-Hotel Opens at Washington-Dulles Airport

You can now rent some sleep via SleepBox at Dulles International Airport in the Sleepbox Nap Lounge on Concourse A, between gates A6 and A14.

SleepBox offers 16 micro-hotel stand-alone sound-proofed rooms (with no bathrooms or showers) that can be rented for an hour or more, or overnight. I’m there!

