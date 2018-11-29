Kruz Newz: SleepBox the Micro-Hotel Opens at Washington-Dulles Airport

0 reads Leave a comment
You can now rent some sleep via SleepBox at Dulles International Airport in the Sleepbox Nap Lounge on Concourse A, between gates A6 and A14.
SleepBox offers 16 micro-hotel stand-alone sound-proofed rooms (with no bathrooms or showers) that can be rented for an hour or more, or overnight. I’m there!
