CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rather Eat Coal: Christmas Snacks Ranked From Bad To Worse

0 reads
Leave a comment

Food and drink companies like to get creative during the holidays by making holiday themed version of all their products. Sometimes, they’re on to something, and they their special edition holiday product has people feigning for it all year round. Then there are times when their attempt to be festive sucks so bad, you can’t believe it actually made it to the stores. Like Spangler’s Orea Flavored Candy Canes.

Yes, someone turned our beloved mint-flavored tradition into a chocolate cream holiday stick.

 

So far, there are mixed reviews about the cookies and creme candy cane, but it’s safe to say that Kid Fury finds them disgusting. He tweeted, “Jesus can come get the world at any point now. I’m tired of this place tbh.”

Some people actually want to try them, though.

 

But believe it or not, there are actually far worse Christmas themed snacks out there. We put together a list for you that will hopefully save your tastebuds from hating you this holiday season.

Hit the flip for Holiday snacks  ranked from what the h*ll to why the h*ll.

Rather Eat Coal: Christmas Snacks Ranked From Bad To Worse was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Anderson .Paak Recalls Life As A Weed Famer,…
 5 hours ago
11.28.18
Happy Birthday, Modasucka! Michael Blackson’s Many Hilarious Faces
 5 hours ago
11.28.18
Rather Eat Coal: Christmas Snacks Ranked From Bad…
 8 hours ago
11.28.18
Meet Mississippi’s Black Republicans Who Are Happy Cindy…
 9 hours ago
11.28.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…
 20 hours ago
11.27.18
7 items
Underdog HBCU Basketball Teams Keep Upsetting Major College…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
Black Business Boomin’: Watch Viral Star Supa Cent…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
From Judging Juelz To Slandering Safaree: Here’s What…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
10 items
Twitter’s Homophobia On Full Display After Bombshell Allegations…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Juelz Santana Gets Frustrating News About…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Still Relevant: Kurt Cobain’s Most Woke Quotes On…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Vote Mike Espy! 9 Irrefutable Reasons Why Mississippi…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Dwight Howard’s Injury, Salacious Allegations And A Bad…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close