Study Shows Women Sleep Better Next To Their Dogs Than They Do Their Man

The saying, “A dog is a man’s best friend” might need to change a bit with the times. We all know that our relationships with our dogs are damn near like the one’s with our kids and family, but the bond seems even deeper after reading a study done by Taylor & Francis, which examined the adult women’s sleep quality and sleep routines in relation to pet ownership.

Scientists collected data from 962 adult women living in the United States to investigate relationships between pet ownership and human sleep. The study concluded that women’s sleeping patterns are better when they sleep with their dogs than when they sleep with their husband or significant other.

When compared to human bed partners, dogs who slept with their owners disturbed sleep less and were associated with stronger feelings of comfort and security, then when sleeping with their significant other. Dog owners also on average went to bed and woke up earlier than those with no dogs.

Fella’s if your lady wants to buy a dog, be worried. You might be on the verge of getting replaced.

