CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Study Shows Women Sleep Better Next To Their Dogs Than They Do Their Man

Fella's if your lady wants to buy a dog, be worried. You might be on the verge of getting replaced.

0 reads
Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronehotspotatl2.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15434257452916.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronehotspotatl2.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15434257452916.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”aligncenter wp-image-3739639″ src=”https://ronehotspotatl2.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15434257452916.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Portrait Of Woman Holding Dog” width=”926″ height=”617″ /> Source: Miguel Bandala / EyeEm / Getty

The saying, “A dog is a man’s best friend” might need to change a bit with the times. We all know that our relationships with our dogs are damn near like the one’s with our kids and family, but the bond seems even deeper after reading a study done by Taylor & Francis, which examined the adult women’s sleep quality and sleep routines in relation to pet ownership.

Scientists collected data from 962 adult women living in the United States to investigate relationships between pet ownership and human sleep. The study concluded that women’s sleeping patterns are better when they sleep with their dogs than when they sleep with their husband or significant other.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

_____

When compared to human bed partners, dogs who slept with their owners disturbed sleep less and were associated with stronger feelings of comfort and security, then when sleeping with their significant other. Dog owners also on average went to bed and woke up earlier than those with no dogs.

Fella’s if your lady wants to buy a dog, be worried. You might be on the verge of getting replaced.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Study Shows Women Sleep Better Next To Their Dogs Than They Do Their Man was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Anderson .Paak Recalls Life As A Weed Famer,…
 2 hours ago
11.28.18
Meet Mississippi’s Black Republicans Who Are Happy Cindy…
 6 hours ago
11.28.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…
 17 hours ago
11.27.18
7 items
Underdog HBCU Basketball Teams Keep Upsetting Major College…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
Black Business Boomin’: Watch Viral Star Supa Cent…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
From Judging Juelz To Slandering Safaree: Here’s What…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
10 items
Twitter’s Homophobia On Full Display After Bombshell Allegations…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Juelz Santana Gets Frustrating News About…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Still Relevant: Kurt Cobain’s Most Woke Quotes On…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Vote Mike Espy! 9 Irrefutable Reasons Why Mississippi…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Dwight Howard’s Injury, Salacious Allegations And A Bad…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Shamari DeVoe Gets Personal About Her…
 3 days ago
11.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close