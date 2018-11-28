New Music: BEXEY – “Go Getta” [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Check out the new music video above by the British rapper BEXEY titled “Go Getta.” For those that don’t know, BEXEY is not new to the rap game and was a recently spotted with French Montana (so the two may have some music on the way).
BEXEY is also a friend of the deceased rapper Lil Peep. Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
RELATED: Lil Peep's Mom Releases Rapper's 'Save That Sh*t' Music Video & Talks Tragic Loss Of Her Son
