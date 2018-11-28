Santa Claus and Snow at Klyde Warren Park Saturday

- Free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus (line closes at 4:45 p.m.)
- Holiday kids’ crafts
- A mailbox to send letters to Santa
- Face painting
- Food trucks
- Activities and demonstrations from our Dallas arts and cultural friends and neighbors
- Holiday music
- NEW! Holiday show
- Tree lighting of the Klyde Warren Park Christmas tree
The holiday show starts at 5:45 pm, followed by the lighting of the tree at 6pm!
