CLOSE
DFW
HomeDFW

Santa Claus and Snow at Klyde Warren Park Saturday

0 reads
Leave a comment
Santa Claus

Source: eclipse_images / Getty

Spend some free, family fun at Klyde Warren Park this Saturday (December 1) with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snow, and lots of other things to do!
Activities throughout the day will include:

  • Free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus (line closes at 4:45 p.m.)
  • Holiday kids’ crafts
  • A mailbox to send letters to Santa
  • Face painting
  • Food trucks
  • Activities and demonstrations from our Dallas arts and cultural friends and neighbors
  • Holiday music
  • NEW! Holiday show
  • Tree lighting of the Klyde Warren Park Christmas tree

The holiday show starts at 5:45 pm, followed by the lighting of the tree at 6pm!

More at KlydeWarrenPark

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
21 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

christmas show klyde warren park , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , santa clause klyde warren park , snow klyde warren park

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…
 14 hours ago
11.27.18
7 items
Underdog HBCU Basketball Teams Keep Upsetting Major College…
 22 hours ago
11.27.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…
 22 hours ago
11.27.18
Black Business Boomin’: Watch Viral Star Supa Cent…
 23 hours ago
11.27.18
From Judging Juelz To Slandering Safaree: Here’s What…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
10 items
Twitter’s Homophobia On Full Display After Bombshell Allegations…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Juelz Santana Gets Frustrating News About…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Still Relevant: Kurt Cobain’s Most Woke Quotes On…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Vote Mike Espy! 9 Irrefutable Reasons Why Mississippi…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Dwight Howard’s Injury, Salacious Allegations And A Bad…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Shamari DeVoe Gets Personal About Her…
 3 days ago
11.25.18
Paul Wall
Paul Wall In A Wreck
 3 days ago
11.25.18
Harvard Crimson Appoints First Black Woman President
 3 days ago
11.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close