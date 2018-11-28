Santa Claus and Snow at Klyde Warren Park Saturday

Spend some free, family fun at Klyde Warren Park this Saturday (December 1) with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snow, and lots of other things to do!

Activities throughout the day will include:

Free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus (line closes at 4:45 p.m.)

Holiday kids’ crafts

A mailbox to send letters to Santa

Face painting

Food trucks

Activities and demonstrations from our Dallas arts and cultural friends and neighbors

Holiday music

NEW! Holiday show

Tree lighting of the Klyde Warren Park Christmas tree

The holiday show starts at 5:45 pm, followed by the lighting of the tree at 6pm!

More at KlydeWarrenPark

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: