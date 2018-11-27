Take A Sneak Peek Of BET’s Upcoming ‘Soul Train’ Inspired Series!

” data-medium-file=”https://ionehellobeautiful.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14623839574842.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=209&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionehellobeautiful.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14623839574842.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=712&strip=all class=”alignleft wp-image-2870032″ src=”https://ionehellobeautiful.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14623839574842.jpg?w=755&quality=80&strip=all alt=”The 47th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals” width=”755″ height=”1084″ /> Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Ready to get Soul Train back on your TV? Well it looks like BET’s got you!

Enter American Soul, an upcoming drama series inspired by the life and work of the late great Don Cornelius.

Sinqua Walls, most known for Power, will portray the legendary icon in the 10-episode series that gives us an unflinching look at the entrepreneur, his Soul Train dancers, and musicians set against the backdrop of a cutthroat Hollywood.

Sounds pretty dope! Take a peek at the trailer:

Even better?

Award-winning singers Kelly Rowland and Kelly Price signed on to American Soul in September. Rowland will appear as legendary singer Gladys Knight, while Price will play “Brianne Clarke,” the extremely wise yet cautious head of the Clarke household.

Rowland and Price will also be joined by Jason Dirden (Greenleaf), Iantha Richardson (This Is Us), Christopher Jefferson, Katlyn Nichol and Jelani Winston.

We can’t wait to see this! Beauties what do you think?

American Soul premieres February 5 at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

RELATED NEWS:

2018 Soul Train Awards: Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate Faith Evans’ Pristine Vocals

From Don Cornelius To Lee Thompson Young: Black Men & Suicide

Don Cornelius To Son Before Death: “I Don’t Know How Long I Can Take This”

Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards 26 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards 1. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 1 of 26 2. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 2 of 26 3. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 3 of 26 4. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 4 of 26 5. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 5 of 26 6. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 6 of 26 7. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 7 of 26 8. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 8 of 26 9. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 9 of 26 10. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 10 of 26 11. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 11 of 26 12. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 12 of 26 13. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 13 of 26 14. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 14 of 26 15. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 15 of 26 16. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 16 of 26 17. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 17 of 26 18. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 18 of 26 19. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 19 of 26 20. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 20 of 26 21. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 21 of 26 22. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 22 of 26 23. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 23 of 26 24. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 24 of 26 25. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 25 of 26 26. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards The red carpet for the 2018 Soul Train Awards was red hot with celebrities dripped in their finest garments, jewels and lewks!

Take A Sneak Peek Of BET’s Upcoming ‘Soul Train’ Inspired Series! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com