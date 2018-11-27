Love Advice From The Love King, Raheem Devaughn [Exclusive Video]

11.27.18
Source: Radio One / Radio One

Love can be a tricky thing sometimes. A lot of ups, and lot of downs, but importantly a lot of growing. Who better to know the in’s and outs’ of growing with love than The Love King himself Raheem Devaughn.  On the heels on the release of his latest project, “Decade of a Love King,”  Raheem Devaughn lets us know what he’s discovered about love after a long career of making albums about it. Check out the video here…

Love Advice From The Love King, Raheem Devaughn [Exclusive Video] was originally published on majicatl.com

