From Judging Juelz To Slandering Safaree: Here’s What Black Twitter Thought About Love & Hip Hop New York

Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop New York aired on Monday and judging by the amount of people tweeting about it last night, it still reigns as fans favorite city in the franchise. Once again, Black Twitter joined together as a family to talk the good, the bad and the ugly ish going down in episode one — and of course, the Internets didn’t disappoint.

Of course folks had a lot to say about Juelz Santana and Kimbella‘s situation, especially since their proposal happened just last week. Not to mention the fact that he’s facing up to 10 years in prison after being charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

"Because of Juelz's house arrest, i'm at home living like a single mother…" #LHHNY premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/8WG9RP40aN — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) November 26, 2018

But that didn’t stop the ruthless Internet from letting him have it .

So Juelz didn’t know there was a gun in his bag?? #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/cUgYCRZiQY — itsEllemichelle (@ItsEllemichelle) November 27, 2018

Juelz also opened up about being addicted to drugs over the last few years, and boy oh boy, did y’all let the teeth jokes fly.

Juelz Santana waited until his teeth fell out & he bout to go to jail to propose to Kimbella #LHHNY😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bv0eQbaHnl — Lil Bruh Bruh (@lilbruhbruh) November 27, 2018

Now Juelz…..you were doing way more than percs. All your teeth are gone. #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/8rzryqpDqp — Honest Brotha (@TheImperfectLeo) November 27, 2018

Fans were happy though to see Joe Budden return after his four year hiatus. Folks who probably haven’t watched an episode of LHH since the first season actually tuned in to watch on Monday. @MinusTheCultJam tweeted, “Joe really brought all of old Twitter out of retirement to watch # LHHNY like cousins that haven’t seen each other in years but pick right up where they left off.”

He and Cyn Santana, along with their baby boy Lex seem to be the people’s favorite this season. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see the old Cyn pop out every now and then, especially when she wants some BDE in her life.

Me going to the hotel with Cyn #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/IwIfDTaSqu — jay (@_hudsonboi) November 27, 2018

As for Kimbella, folks have been questioning her life choices since she said yes to Juelz’ proposal last week. But it wasn’t until during the episode that we realize how much she’s put up with throughout her years of being with Juelz. ADAEZE wrote, “I’m not with this generation and idolising of suffering in the name of love. I want a man to CHOOSE me when he is at his HIGHEST, it doesn’t have to be finically but has to be in a good place in his life. NOT when he’s hit rock bottom and only then realises me.”

Folks called out new cast member Alexis Skyy over her never ending drama with baby daddy Fetty Wap. His reaction to Alexis saying that she almost died giving birth sent Twitter into a tailspin.

Is this really ALL that Fetty has to say to Alexis after she almost DIED giving birth to their baby? 🤔🤔🤔#LHHNY pic.twitter.com/qLu1kzT3ec — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) November 27, 2018

@Tatianna_Minaj said, “Alexis Skyy was clowning Masika for getting pregnant by Fetty Wap and how he wasn’t claiming their child…now shawty’s in the same fu**ing boat as Masika”

See when Masika went through Fetty not claiming her; it was all jokey joke to Alexis and now Fetty not claiming her daughter either #lhhny — #everythingching (@OuuTHATSLeena) November 27, 2018

And that was just the first episode!

Catch LHHNY every Monday at 8pm.

Love & Hip Hop New York

