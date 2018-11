Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

After hinting new heat being on the way, Nick Minaj released her latest single “Good Form” from the Queen Album. Lil Wayne even dropped off a hot 16 . Ya Pilot Pskillz played Monday night in the 10 O’ clock New & Now segment. Press play for a sneak peak at the official “Good Form” video.

