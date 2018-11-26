CLOSE
Dwight Howard’s Injury, Salacious Allegations And A Bad Team May Delay His NBA Return

The NBA All-Star center has remained silent.

Dwight Howard was still nursing a lingering injury, and perhaps his ego, after a weekend that saw some pretty salacious allegations leveled against him. The All-Star NBA center missed the last handful of games for the Washington Wizards with a gluteal injury, but it could be the charges of harassment by trans woman Masin Elijè‏ that keep Howard off the court for a much more extended period of time.

Elijè‏ took to Twitter on Saturday night to claim that her “ex-boyfriend” Howard and his pastor “sexually harassed, threatened and manipulated” her. The allegations rocked social media, likely forcing Howard to reconsider when he would play for the Wizards again, knowing he may be subjected to unjustified ridicule for what seemed to be a violation of his privacy.

Howard missed the Wizards’ shootaround hours before the team’s game Monday night, according to a report from CBS Sports. While it wasn’t a guarantee of anything, skipping a shootaround session is typically a sign that a player intends to sit out a game. If he does, it would be his third consecutive game missed after leaving a game early because of the injury Nov. 18. That would mean Howard would be missing his 10th game of the season — out of the 20 games the Wizards will have played as of Monday night — after having sat out the first seven games of the season because of the same injury.

This is Howard’s first season with the Wizards after a 14-year career of excellence on the hard court. Conventional wisdom was that his addition to a playoff team that needed to shore up its defense was a match made in basketball heaven, but the season has thus far been a disappointment for a group with multiple all-star players on its roster, leaving the squad with a losing record.

Thus far, Howard has remained silent about the allegations as well as his injury.

While a person’s sexual orientation isn’t remotely newsworthy, that context was important to mention because Elijè‏ also made a similar accusation on Twitter last year against rapper Playboi Carti. As Bossip reminded readers, those claims were “allegedly discredited.”

Jason Collins, a former longtime NBA player who made news for announcing he was gay, tweeted that many of the reactions across social media mocking the situation could “lead to deadly consequences” with users outing themselves as transphobic and homophobic.

The 2018-2019 NBA season has officially begun with the first game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as well as another between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday (Oct. 16). Fans are surely excited about the games but may also be looking forward to seeing what players like LeBron James will do with their activism. RELATED: LeBron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life League players have spoken out in recent years about several issues: police brutality, Trump's travel ban, Colin Kaepernick's battle with the NFL and more. If history is any indication, players will likely raise their voices again for the culture this NBA season. Perhaps James will rock sneakers with empowering messages like the kicks he wore with the word "Equality" last December. James, joined by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade, could also send another powerful message at the 2019 ESPY Awards next July as they did at this year's show. "It’s not about being a role model, it’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism,” James said at the ESPY awards in July. “I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, but to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence…” Here is a look back on some of James and other NBA players' big moments of activism.

Dwight Howard’s Injury, Salacious Allegations And A Bad Team May Delay His NBA Return was originally published on newsone.com

