CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Video Confirms Unarmed Victim Of Justified Police Shooting Had His Hands Up

The revelation was the latest black eye for a police department with a history of brutality toward Black people.

4 reads
Leave a comment

An unarmed Black man who police shot has been vindicated through recently released video footage that shows he posed no threat when police fired on him at close range last year in Milwaukee. The release of the body cam video confirmed both that Jerry Smith Jr., 19 at the time, had his hands raised when he was shot and that police lied about the circumstances surrounding the shooting on a rooftop.

A private investigator working on behalf of the family of Smith, who was left paralyzed in one leg from the shooting, made the footage public last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last week.

“People just need to see this,” Daniel Storm said. Police “can buy toys and all the ice cream they want but until they’re held accountable, the black community will never trust a cop.”

According to the Journal Sentinel, “Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern concluded in June that Stahl and officer Melvin Finkley were justified in using deadly force because they believed Smith was armed or was reaching for a gun behind an air conditioning unit on the roof.”

But no gun was ever found — because there wasn’t one.

Smith ended has sued the city, police department and two officers involved, including Adam Stahl, the cop from whose body cam recorded the recently released footage.

The disturbing video can be viewed below. Please watch it with discretion.

The revelation was the latest black eye for a police department that has a very rich and recent history of brutality, especially toward Black people.

NBA player Sterling Brown was tased and arrested for a parking violation in January served as a recent wake-up call about the Milwaukee Police Department. Like Smith, Brown sued the police department, which later blamed him for his own arrest.

Milwaukee’s Black community members have protested for decades against police officers’ unfair, racist treatment, which was substantiated by the study, Urban Milwaukee reported. Protests grew when Dontre Hamilton, a Black man, was killed by officer Christopher Manney, who shot him 14 times on a park bench in 2014. The Justice Department didn’t charge Manney, who was only fired.

Also, the use of body cameras worn by Milwaukee officers has not reduced use-of-force incidents, according to a recently published Urban Institute study. Officers used force at roughly the same rates after they began testing cameras in 2013.

Milwaukee police also conduct more than three times the number of stops in primarily Black and Latino districts as in white districts, according to a study by the University Of Pennsylvania Law School Professor and Ph.D David Abrams published by the ACLU of Wisconsin in February. Black and Latino drivers there are more likely to be stopped and are more likely to be searched than white people.

SEE ALSO:

Milwaukee Police Release Footage Of Fatal Shooting Of Mario Hobson

Officers Who Assaulted Sterling Brown Get Weak Punishments

Botham Jean, EJ Bradford

50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

The troubling trend of police killing unarmed Black people has shown no signs of letting up, from Tamir Rice to Botham Shem Jean to Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr.,, there appears to be nearly a new shooting every week. See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says Take a look below at the growing gallery of unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police.

 

Video Confirms Unarmed Victim Of Justified Police Shooting Had His Hands Up was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Vote Mike Espy! 9 Irrefutable Reasons Why Mississippi…
 9 hours ago
11.26.18
Dwight Howard’s Injury, Salacious Allegations And A Bad…
 9 hours ago
11.26.18
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida…
 13 hours ago
11.26.18
Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave…
 14 hours ago
11.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Shamari DeVoe Gets Personal About Her…
 23 hours ago
11.25.18
Paul Wall
Paul Wall In A Wreck
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Harvard Crimson Appoints First Black Woman President
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Black Millennial Entrepreneur Raises $30.5M During Series B…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Marvin Gaye, Gregory Hines To Be Featured In…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Florida State Football Fan Posts A Picture Of…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
The Schomburg Center Acquires Ruby Dee And Ossie…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
7 items
Watch Faith Evans Belt Out ‘His Eye Is…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors
Nike Dropping Playstation-Inspired Paul George 2.5’s in December
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Chance The Rapper Working On Film About Coming…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
2018 A3C Festival
Finally!! Juelz Santana Proposes to Kimbella
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Canada’s New $10 Bill With Black Woman Civil…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close