Video Confirms Unarmed Victim Of Justified Police Shooting Had His Hands Up

An unarmed Black man who police shot has been vindicated through recently released video footage that shows he posed no threat when police fired on him at close range last year in Milwaukee. The release of the body cam video confirmed both that Jerry Smith Jr., 19 at the time, had his hands raised when he was shot and that police lied about the circumstances surrounding the shooting on a rooftop.
A private investigator working on behalf of the family of Smith, who was left paralyzed in one leg from the shooting, made the footage public last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last week.
“People just need to see this,” Daniel Storm said. Police “can buy toys and all the ice cream they want but until they’re held accountable, the black community will never trust a cop.”
According to the Journal Sentinel, “Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern concluded in June that Stahl and officer Melvin Finkley were justified in using deadly force because they believed Smith was armed or was reaching for a gun behind an air conditioning unit on the roof.”
But no gun was ever found — because there wasn’t one.
Smith ended has sued the city, police department and two officers involved, including Adam Stahl, the cop from whose body cam recorded the recently released footage.
The disturbing video can be viewed below. Please watch it with discretion.
The revelation was the latest black eye for a police department that has a very rich and recent history of brutality, especially toward Black people.
NBA player Sterling Brown was tased and arrested for a parking violation in January served as a recent wake-up call about the Milwaukee Police Department. Like Smith, Brown sued the police department, which later blamed him for his own arrest.
Milwaukee’s Black community members have protested for decades against police officers’ unfair, racist treatment, which was substantiated by the study, Urban Milwaukee reported. Protests grew when Dontre Hamilton, a Black man, was killed by officer Christopher Manney, who shot him 14 times on a park bench in 2014. The Justice Department didn’t charge Manney, who was only fired.
Also, the use of body cameras worn by Milwaukee officers has not reduced use-of-force incidents, according to a recently published Urban Institute study. Officers used force at roughly the same rates after they began testing cameras in 2013.
Milwaukee police also conduct more than three times the number of stops in primarily Black and Latino districts as in white districts, according to a study by the University Of Pennsylvania Law School Professor and Ph.D David Abrams published by the ACLU of Wisconsin in February. Black and Latino drivers there are more likely to be stopped and are more likely to be searched than white people.
50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 211 of 50
2. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 2 of 50
3. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 3 of 50
4. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 4 of 50
5. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 5 of 50
6. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 6 of 50
7. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 7 of 50
8. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 8 of 50
9. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 9 of 50
10. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 10 of 50
11. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 11 of 50
12. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 12 of 50
13. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 13 of 50
14. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 14 of 50
15. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 15 of 50
16. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 50
17. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 17 of 50
18. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 18 of 50
19. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 19 of 50
20. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 20 of 50
21. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 21 of 50
22. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 22 of 50
23. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 23 of 50
24. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 24 of 50
25. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 25 of 50
26. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 26 of 50
27. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 27 of 50
28. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 28 of 50
29. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 29 of 50
30. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 30 of 50
31. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 31 of 50
32. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 32 of 50
33. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 33 of 50
34. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 34 of 50
35. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 35 of 50
36. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 36 of 50
37. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 37 of 50
38. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 38 of 50
39. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 39 of 50
40. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 40 of 50
41. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 41 of 50
42. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 42 of 50
43. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 45 of 50
46. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 46 of 50
47. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 47 of 50
48. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 48 of 50
49. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 49 of 50
50. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 50 of 50
