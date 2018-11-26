2018 Soul Train Awards: Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate Faith Evans’ Pristine Vocals

The 2018 Soul Train Music Awards took us on a nostalgic musical journey last night and the first stop on the train was the 90s!
Faith Evans, Jon B, Donnell Jones, BBD and Carl Thomas all hit the stage to serenade us with the songs that still get heavy rotation on our daily playlists. And did we mention, they sounded amazing.
Black girl besties Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosted the show and kept us entertained with their feel good comedy and friendship.
Stevie J presented his wife Faith Evans with “The Lady Of Soul” award and Erykah Badu received the highest honor of the night, the “Legend” award.
Keep scrolling for the moments we can’t stop talking about.
Tisha & Tichina Are Bestie Goals
We watched Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold’s friendship on Martin throughout the 90s and even though there were cameras involved, their friendship doesn’t have a script. They were the perfect hosts for this year’s ceremony and brought their genuine friendship and divine talent to the stage.
Faith Evans’ Vocals Were On Point
Just in case you forgot, or was distracted by Faith and Stevie’s J’s *cough cough* interesting marriage, Faith Evenas was here to remind us all of her angelic vocals. As the recipient of the “Lady Of Soul” award, Faith, affectionately known as Fizzy, tore it down as she transitioned through a medley of her timeless hits. Hubby Stevie J was on deck to add a little spice to her performance as well.
Erykah Badu Brought Her Eclectic Style
View this post on Instagram
#MusicMonday 💫 @ErykahBadu aka: Badulla Oblongata | FatBellyBella | Serra Bellum | SHE ILL | Manuela Maria Mexico | Analogue Girl in a Digital World 💫 It was a pleasant surprise to see Erykah perform 'I Want You' during the #SoulTrainAwards last night. It's one of my absolute favorite songs by her and it wasnt even released as a single. (Ditto for 'Danger'. That song BANGS!💥) Erykah is next-level personified. I'm glad she was honored. . . #erykahbadu #baduism #mamasgun #worldwideunderground #newamerykah #neosoul #pioneer #firstladyofsoul
We couldn’t scream yassssss enough for the queen of the evening, Ms. Erykah Badu. As expected, Badu showed off her one-of-a-kind style while taking us through a medley of her classic soulful jams.
BBD
It’s safe to say we can’t get enough of New Edition or BBD and neither can the rest of the world because the trio still gets the crowd as hype today as they did back in the 90s.
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards
1. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 1 of 26
2. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 4 of 26
5. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 5 of 26
6. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 6 of 26
7. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 8 of 26
9. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 9 of 26
10. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 26
11. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 26
12. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 12 of 26
13. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 14 of 26
15. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 26
16. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 16 of 26
17. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 17 of 26
18. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 19 of 26
20. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 20 of 26
21. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 21 of 26
22. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 22 of 26
23. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 23 of 26
24. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 24 of 26
25. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 25 of 26
26. 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 26 of 26
2018 Soul Train Awards: Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate Faith Evans’ Pristine Vocals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com