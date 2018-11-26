CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Cardi B Reveals Offset’s Solo Album Release Date

2 reads
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

” data-medium-file=”https://roneindyhiphop.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/1509203026442.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://roneindyhiphop.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/1509203026442.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”aligncenter size-full wp-image-2540696″ src=”https://roneindyhiphop.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/1509203026442.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Takeoff and Quavo released solo projects earlier this year and now fans are patiently waiting for Offset’s solo project which according to Cardi B is officially dropping on December 14th.

Cardi B confirmed the release date while lusting over her hubby on Instagram as she posted a video of Offset dancing with the caption reading “Fine ass I’ll suck ya dick right thruu this phone….hubby album coming 12-14”  See the video below:

Plus, if that’s not enough, Migos will hit the stage at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds along with, Tee Grizzley, BlocBoy JB, Lil Duval and more! Click here to buy your tickets!

RELATED: Migos To Perform at Santa Slam 2018

RELATED: Takeoff Releases New Solo Album “The Last Rocket” [LISTEN]

RELATED: Takeoff Drops Video For New Solo Single, “The Last Memory” [WATCH]

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

Cardi B Reveals Offset’s Solo Album Release Date was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida…
 9 hours ago
11.26.18
Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave…
 10 hours ago
11.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Shamari DeVoe Gets Personal About Her…
 20 hours ago
11.25.18
Paul Wall
Paul Wall In A Wreck
 23 hours ago
11.25.18
Harvard Crimson Appoints First Black Woman President
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Black Millennial Entrepreneur Raises $30.5M During Series B…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Marvin Gaye, Gregory Hines To Be Featured In…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Florida State Football Fan Posts A Picture Of…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
The Schomburg Center Acquires Ruby Dee And Ossie…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
7 items
Watch Faith Evans Belt Out ‘His Eye Is…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors
Nike Dropping Playstation-Inspired Paul George 2.5’s in December
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Chance The Rapper Working On Film About Coming…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
2018 A3C Festival
Finally!! Juelz Santana Proposes to Kimbella
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Canada’s New $10 Bill With Black Woman Civil…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Levels To This: The Truthful Timetable For Eating…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’…
 4 days ago
11.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close