Oak Cliff Native Opens Pharmacy to Help Community

Dr. Toni Smith spent 14 years as a corporate pharmacist, but left to open a pharmacy in Oak Cliff, where she was born and raised.

“This is my neighborhood. This is where I grew up,” she said. “These are my people, and there is a need here.”

Smith says it was the premature birth of her second child, Melissa Jo, that helped her make the decision to open her own business. Born at 26 weeks and weighing just 1 pound and 3 ounces, Melissa Jo spent a year in the hospital and had several brushes with death. Now at 2 years old, she is now strong and healthy.

“It’s like she gave me my second wind,” Smith said. “She caused me to look at life much more differently.

More at Fox4News

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: