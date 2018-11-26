CLOSE
Oak Cliff Native Opens Pharmacy to Help Community

Daily Antiretroviral Pill Found To Protect Healthy From AIDS Transmission

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Dr. Toni Smith spent 14 years as a corporate pharmacist, but left to open a pharmacy in Oak Cliff, where she was born and raised.

“This is my neighborhood. This is where I grew up,” she said. “These are my people, and there is a need here.”

Smith says it was the premature birth of her second child, Melissa Jo, that helped her make the decision to open her own business. Born at 26 weeks and weighing just 1 pound and 3 ounces, Melissa Jo spent a year in the hospital and had several brushes with death. Now at 2 years old, she is now strong and healthy.

“It’s like she gave me my second wind,” Smith said. “She caused me to look at life much more differently.

