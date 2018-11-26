CLOSE
Oprah’s Mother Vernita Lee Passes Away at 83

'Selma' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

According to TMZ, Oprah’s mother Vernita Lee died on Thanksgiving. Oprah’s sister confirmed  the death with an social media post about the families lost.

Vernita Lee is survived by Oprah and Patricia Amanda Faye Leeand grandchildren Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton and Andre Brown, as well as great grandchildren. She was 83.

Please keep Oprah and he family in your thoughts and prayers.

