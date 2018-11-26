According to TMZ, Oprah’s mother Vernita Lee died on Thanksgiving. Oprah’s sister confirmed the death with an social media post about the families lost.

Vernita Lee is survived by Oprah and Patricia Amanda Faye Leeand grandchildren Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton and Andre Brown, as well as great grandchildren. She was 83.

Please keep Oprah and he family in your thoughts and prayers.

Oprah’s Mother Vernita Lee Passes Away at 83 was originally published on majicatl.com