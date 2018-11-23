CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action Remake

2 reads
Leave a comment

Anybody who grew up on the original Lion King movie is going to absolutely LOVE the new trailer for the live-action remake.

Featuring an all-star cast including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Keegan Michael-Key and more, the trailer that fans saw on Thanksgiving Day is mighty similar to the original trailer way back in 1994.

As in, almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original. Me thinks Disney believed that the 1994 trailer was so perfect that why mess up a good thing? But guess who is going to be in the theater to see it when it arrives next July? That’s right, this guy!

RELATED: The Internet Petitions To Get Migos Involved In The Lion King Remake

RELATED: The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In Live-Action ‘Lion King’

Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action Remake was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’…
 9 hours ago
11.22.18
Jamie Foxx Would Rob Floyd Mayweather To Give…
 1 day ago
11.21.18
Here’s How To Play Spades (And Graduate To…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye,…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Beyoncé To Release Holidayoncé Capsule Collection
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Fans Attempt To Jump Pusha T At Toronto…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Happy Thanksgiving From #TeamBeautiful
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Watch Live: Mike Espy Debates Cindy ‘Public Hanging’…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine Indictment: Rapper Faces Life In Prison…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 3 days ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
Stacey Abrams Is Not Done With Brian Kemp…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close