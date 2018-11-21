CLOSE
Happy Thanksgiving From #TeamBeautiful

#TeamBeautiful would like to take this opportunity to wish our incredible readers a safe, peaceful and wonderful holiday. We wish for all of you a day filled with love, laughter, delicious food and nothing short of pure joy.

Let’s face it, 2018 hasn’t been the easiest year. We’ve seen many a sad story, been forced to take to the streets of our hometowns in protest and have had to pick up ourselves up each day and keep fighting for justice.

But in that darkness, there has been a light — and that is the resilience, spirit and power of our people. And no one is more powerful and resilient than Black women.

It is because of you that we come to work every day – to bring you joy, to bring you laughter and to keep you informed. We are proud to be part of your digital squad, and we take our work seriously.

Thank you for being the best part of HelloBeautiful. Happy Thanksgiving!

With love,

#TeamBeautiful

AND IN CASE YOU ARE IN NEED OF SOME LAST MINUTE THANKSGIVING HELP:

Sweet Corn Bread Recipe From #TeamBeautiful’s Keyaira Kelly

Guide To The Perfect Sides: Sweetie Pie’s Recipe For Greens, Mac, Gravy &amp; Yams

Tasty Chocolate Pie Recipe From #TeamBeautiful’s Danielle James

Sweet Potato Pie Recipe From #TeamBeautiful’s Shamika Sanders Will Fix Your Sweet Tooth With This

Delectable Brown Sugar Honey Baked Ham Recipe From #TeamBeautiful’s Allison McGevna

How To Survive Thanksgiving With Your Boyfriend’s Family

 

Happy Thanksgiving From #TeamBeautiful was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

