Beyoncé To Release Holidayoncé Capsule Collection

You thought Beyonce wasn’t going to put people in the holiday spirit?

The Houston superstar has released her 2018 holiday collection featuring wrapping paper, sweatshirts and scarves. You can purchase it on her official site.

Among the must gets: bright yellow and black sweatpants emblazoned with the phrase Holidayoncé and “homecoming” wrapping paper decked out in pink and black.

Get in the Holidayoncé spirit!

