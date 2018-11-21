Radio One Exclusives
[Video] Drake Sends Allegedly Sends Goons To Pusha T Concert In Toronto

2018 Afropunk Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tuesday night Pusha T’s, Daytona Tour, touched down at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. Within the first 40-minutes of the performance, a HUGE brawl breaks out at the nose of the stage and crowd.

This may be the type of marketing his tour needs, although outlets are claiming a “sold out” show, that crowd was looking weak in Toronto. Controversy is a great way to receive attention, especially as the victim. After the brawl cleared up, apparently, Pusha T came back on stage to address the madness and put it on the receipt of the OVO rapper by performing “I Don’t Like” and “Story of Adidon.”

[Video] Drake Sends Allegedly Sends Goons To Pusha T Concert In Toronto

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
