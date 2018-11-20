CLOSE
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With Substance Abuse

When one Love & Hip Hop franchise ends, another begins. We bid adeiu to LHHH (for now) and took a red-eye to New York for some big apple drama.

We’ll get a glimpse into Joe Budden and Cyn’s romance and Joey’s lucrative podcast business. Kimbella is trying to hold it down as Juelz faces jail time and attempts to overcome his addiction. While Kimbella needs desperately needs a friend to help her navigate single motherhood, it appears she is won’t be mending her relationship with Yandy.

With Mendeeccees still locked up, Yandy is holding down her fort but expanding also expanding. The franchise veteran adopted a daughter. Rich Dollaz’s baby’s mother shot her husband and Maino’s girlfriend got shot at his show.

There’s a lot of criminal behavior being exposed on this season, are you going to be locked in?

LHHNY starts November 26.

‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With Substance Abuse was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

