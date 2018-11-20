CLOSE
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have Been ON FIRE Recently

Her outfits have only been getting bigger and better

Youtuber and social media influencer Patricia Bright is accomplishing EVERYTHING this year. Not only did she release a lipstick collaboration with MAC Costemics, but she announced her very own book, Heart and Hustle: What it Takes to Make it to the Top, releasing in February of 2019.

Beside her absolutely major accomplishments throughout this past year, she’s also been stepping up her Instagram game for a while now–and she’s making it look easy. Though she’s always been stylish (as evidenced by the many “try-on haul” Youtube videos on her channel) 2018 has brought some fashion prosperity unlike ever before.

If you’re a fan of Patricia and you’ve already seen her 24/7 stunting on the ‘gram, then you know exactly what I’m talking about. But if you’re not yet familiar and you’re looking for a little inspiration, get ready to have your style dreams realized while we all live vicariously through Patricia.

Believe me, you’re gonna want to do a little online shopping after this so you can step your own game up, too.

 

 

Check out more of Patricia’s style throughout the next few pages to see all kinds of looks from vacation glam to business casual.

 

