Tekashi 6ix9ine Indictment: Rapper Faces Life In Prison If Convicted, Placed In General Population

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

The full indictment against rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) and former associates has been revealed and the rapper is currently facing six counts, the most serious of them being discharging a firearm while committing a crime. The punishment for it carries a sentence of 25 years minimum and potentially life in prison. He and his crew have also been accused of conspiring to commit crimes such as armed robbery, drug dealing and shootings.

6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shottie faces the same six charges as his former client does.

If convicted on all six charges, 6ix9ine faces a minimum of 32 years in prison.

Most of the acts of violence that have been alleged from the group were reportedly about protecting gang drug business, retaliation against rivals and also for promotion. Law enforcement officers believe that 6ix9ine and his associates were dealing drugs such as heroin, marijuana, MDMA, and fentanyl throughout New York. They also believe the rapper committed an armed robbery against rivals on April 3 as part of a gang initiation.

The indictments date all the way back to 2013.

Last week, 6ix9ine had fired some of his co-defendants as part of his management and security team. Federal agents offered him protection after some of those ex-associates were overhead on wiretaps threatening his life.

The rapper has had numerous run-ins with the last, including last month when he was sentenced to probation for his involvement in a sexually explicit video of a 13-year-old girl.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Indictment: Rapper Faces Life In Prison If Convicted, Placed In General Population was originally published on theboxhouston.com

