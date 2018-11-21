New Music
New Music: Lou Charle$ – “Love On Drugs” [VIDEO]

Lou Charle$

Source: Lou Charle$ / Lou Charle$

Here’s some new music titled “Love On Drugs” by a Ft. Worth, Texas artist who goes by the name of Lou Charle$. The record dropped earlier this month and already has over 20,000 views on YouTube. His previous single titled “Run It Back” did well also, racking up over 130,000 views on YouTube and thousands of streams on Spotify.

Press play on the video below and let me know if ya’ll are feeling this record DFW by taking the poll.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

More Music By Lou Charle$

Run It Back

Be sure to keep up with Lou Charle$ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

