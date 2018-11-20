CLOSE
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For Colon Cancer

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

On this season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Nene Leakes‘ husband Gregg Leakes is fighting colon cancer. Now it has been revealed that he has decided not to endure chemotherapy treatments.

People.com reports he had piece of his colon removed due to a stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis. Although a doctor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston advised him to undergo chemotherapy treatments, he refused. The 63-year-old explained, “I’m deciding to really take my life and use it as a mouthpiece for other people. I just want to use my life in a way to help someone. So I can say, ‘I’m Gregg and I have cancer,’ but I will be a survivor.”

Nene Leakes, 50, said, “Chemo is not something that Gregg is thinking about doing at the moment. Obviously we hear all the reports of people doing chemo and being very sick. So he feels like if there’s any other options that he can take, I’d rather take those options and let chemo sit on the back burner for now.”

Imaging tests did reveal that after the surgery there was no evidence of cancer in his body. Nonetheless, the doctor strongly recommended chemotherapy so the cancer does not return.

According to BlackDoctors.org, African-Americans have a 20 percent higher risk of developing colon cancer and a 45 percent higher mortality rate.

Prayers up for Gregg, Nene and their entire family. We hope the cancer does not return.

Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For Colon Cancer was originally published on newsone.com

