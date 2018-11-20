SHOTS FIRED: Joyner Lucas Calls Out Tory Lanez

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Joyner Lucas challenges Tory Lanez to a good old fashion rap battle.
Tory Lanez is undoubtedly confident in his abilities as an artist, whether it comes to singing or rapping, but he doesn’t think that anyone could touch him when it comes to writing songs.
@torylanez if your so confident my guy, let’s pick a beat. you spit your hardest bars over it and il do the same. Wel let the people decide who ain’t fucking with who. Then we will pick a date and time and you present your version and I’m present my version. Same exact beat so it’s fair. 🤷🏽♂️ if your not willing to step up and accept my proposal then don’t ever say no silly shit like “bar for bar Joyner Lucas ain’t fucking with me” ever again in your life. 🤦🏽♂️😌😈 tag the comedian @torylanez 😭 I love the confidence but stop it bro
This statement prompted Joyner Lucas to challenge Tory to a rap battle. He shared a clip of Tory’s Instagram Live session and told the Canadian artist that they should let fans decided “who ain’t f#$*%$ with who.”
