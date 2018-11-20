BREAKING NEWS: Tekashi69 Facing Life in Prison for …..

Tekashi , the New York based rapper known for the multiplatinum hit “Fefe” with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, is in FBI Custody according to TMZ.

His recently fired manager and 2 other former associates are also in federal custody after getting picked up on racketeering charges — which almost certainly means the rapper’s going to prison … Law enforcement sources say … 6ix9ine was arrested Sunday night by ATF agents in NYC, and the agents also hauled in his ex-manager, Shotti, at the same time. You’ll recall Tekashi had just fired Shottie and much of his management team last week, and now they are co defendants. WTF!?!? SMH!!

It’s interesting, Tekashi was on “The Breakfast Club” just last week and admitted he only feared two things … God and the FBI.

Fast Forward to today …when he was denied bail while in Federal custody. In a superseding indictment unsealed Monday in a Manhattan federal court, 6ix9ine was charged in connection with what prosecutors described as “Nine Trey Gangasta Bloods,” which they said carried out acts of murder, robbery and narcotics trafficking in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn since at least 2013.

Again….This is Ironic AF!

I cant help but to recall Jay-Z’s Hard Knock Life Vol 2 , where Hov warned us “IT WAS ALL GOOD JUST A WEEK AGO….”

According to the 17-page indictment, Tekashi is facing 6 counts … the most serious of which is discharging a firearm while committing a crime. That count carries a possible life sentence, and a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.

His ex-manager, Shottie, is facing the same 6 counts.

Prosecutors say the acts of violence were intended to protect the gang’s drug biz, retaliate against rival gangs or promote Nine Trey’s rep on the streets.

According to the indictment, in April, 6ix9ine and others participated in a gunpoint robbery of the gang’s rivals.

Then in mid-July, the court papers said, the rapper joined three others and agreed to shoot an individual who had shown disrespect to gang members. However, an innocent bystander was shot on a Brooklyn street corner as a result of the agreement, the indictment said.

The 22-year-old recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Brooklyn Criminal Court in connection with a May traffic stop.

In a 2015 case in New York, 6ix9ine was sentenced to probation for his involvement in a sexually explicit video of a 13-year-old girl.

The video, posted on social media, showed the girl performing a sex act on another man while 6ix9ine “stands behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on her buttocks,” according to court documents.

