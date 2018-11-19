Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group Of Young Black Men? Twitter Chimes In.

A Chipotle manager went viral over the past few days after she was seen, on video, refusing to serve a group of black customers. Now, after having fired the young woman, Chipotle is rethinking the decision.

In the clips, the unidentified woman smiles at the young men while telling them “You gotta pay because you never have money when you come in here.”

“Can a group of young well established African American get a bite to eat after a long workout session,” of the young men, Masud Ali, tweeted. Adding a total of four more clips to the thread on Twitter, Ali continued to call out the alleged bias with this series of tweets:

“Note how this employee said “we’ve seen you guys come in twice” and later say he never saw us in his entire life….. calling the police on loyal customers is super disrespectful and uncalled for. This unacceptable and I don’t appreciate these employees making false accusations.”

“I don’t like how she’s laughing like something is funny. So when a WHITE woman walks in you change your policy of “show us income before you get served” ????? So @Chipotle gonna sit here and tell me I can’t eat because they think I look like someone that stole from them before??

“Notice how they complete ignored our proof of income. @ChipotleTweets I need answers. We show you proof of income because we were getting hungry and still didn’t get serve. Makes me wonder if I was ever going to get served from the beginning.”

“So we need to provide proof of income but she gets her meal for free? This is beyonddddd meeeeee.”

After Chipotle caught wind of what happened, the company terminated the manager, saying “Regarding what happened at the St. Paul restaurant, the manager thought these gentlemen were the same customers from Tuesday night who weren’t able to pay for their meal. Regardless, this is not how we treat our customers and as a result, the manager has been terminated and the restaurant has been retrained to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

It didn’t take long for folks to come to the manager’s defense, calling Ali out for an alleged history of dining and dashing. Now, Chipotle seems to be thinking twice about kicking their employee to the curb.

“Our actions were based on the facts known to us immediately after the incident, including video footage, social media posts and conversations with the customer, manager and our employees,” Chipotle chief communications officer Laurie Schalow told Fox News over the weekend. “We want to do the right thing, so after further investigation we will re-train and re-hire if the facts warrant it.”

“We have spent the last few days reviewing the evidence available to us regarding the incident in St. Paul, MN. Based on our review, we have offered our manager her job back. While our normal protocol was not followed serving these customers, we publicly apologize to our manager for being put in this position. We will work to continue to ensure that we support a respectful workplace for our employees and our customers alike,” Chipotle reportedly continued.

See Ali’s reported “dine and dash” tweets below and let us know what you think happened here. Plus, hit the flip to see what Twitter thinks.

