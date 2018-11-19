David’s Bridal Files for Bankruptcy

David’s Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday (Nov. 19) but has plans to stay open.

David’s Bridal assured customers that its bankruptcy would not disrupt their weddings — in part because it secured support from key lenders to stay alive. It expects to continue operating more than 300 stores and its website.

“Orders will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted,” the retailer said.

