CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Tekashi 6ix9ine And 3 Others Reportedly Arrested By The Feds On RICO Charges

7 reads
Leave a comment
Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Oslo, Norway.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is back in the news again and it looks like he may be in major trouble.

TMZ reports that the rapper and his former management team was arrested Sunday night by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents in New York City. A total of 4 men were arrested and they are all facing racketeering and firearms charges. NYPD and Homeland Security were all also involved in the investigation. Tekashi just received four years probation after being charged with unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance from an incident in 2015.

On Sunday Morning, Tekashi dropped the tracklist of his debut album which features Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and more.

Now it looks like he will be celebrating it’s release behind bars.

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Agents Claim They Didn’t Fleece Him Out Of Coins

RELATED: Surveillance Video Of Gunmen Who Shot Up Tekashi69, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Video Shoot

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Tekashi 6ix9ine And 3 Others Reportedly Arrested By The Feds On RICO Charges was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 11 hours ago
11.18.18
Governor Calls For County Commissioner’s Resignation Days After…
 21 hours ago
11.18.18
Diddy On The Loss Of Kim Porter: “We…
 22 hours ago
11.18.18
Kim Porter’s Family Breaks Silence After Her Tragic…
 23 hours ago
11.18.18
10 items
Black Twitter Congratulates Andrew Gillum For Running A…
 1 day ago
11.18.18
kanye west in 2008
Kanye West Gives Family of Slain Chicagoan Jemel…
 2 days ago
11.17.18
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 2 days ago
11.17.18
Here’s The Official Lineup For Travis Scott’s Astroworld…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
Jill Scott Blesses The Mic & Takeoff’s Eyes…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
Andrew Gillum Lost Florida Election Because Of Racism,…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
The Rewind: Mahershala Ali Motors Through Jim Crow’s…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
Black Friday 2018: Deals, Sales And More
 3 days ago
11.16.18
Snoop dogg at Tech Crunch
Snoop Dogg to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
9 items
Kim Porter Wasn’t Like A Regular Mom, She…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
Mark Wahlberg and Rose Bryne Talk Instant Family,…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close