Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is back in the news again and it looks like he may be in major trouble.

TMZ reports that the rapper and his former management team was arrested Sunday night by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents in New York City. A total of 4 men were arrested and they are all facing racketeering and firearms charges. NYPD and Homeland Security were all also involved in the investigation. Tekashi just received four years probation after being charged with unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance from an incident in 2015.

On Sunday Morning, Tekashi dropped the tracklist of his debut album which features Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and more.

Now it looks like he will be celebrating it’s release behind bars.

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Agents Claim They Didn’t Fleece Him Out Of Coins

RELATED: Surveillance Video Of Gunmen Who Shot Up Tekashi69, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Video Shoot

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 24 photos Launch gallery Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 1. C- Murder 1 of 24 2. Tupac 2 of 24 3. Lil’ Wayne 3 of 24 4. Cassidy 4 of 24 5. Slick Rick 5 of 24 6. Shyne 6 of 24 7. Remy Ma 7 of 24 8. Gucci Mane 8 of 24 9. T.I. 9 of 24 10. BG 10 of 24 11. G-Dep 11 of 24 12. Fat Joe 12 of 24 13. Beanie Sigel 13 of 24 14. Lil’ Kim 14 of 24 15. Chief Keef 15 of 24 16. Ja Rule 16 of 24 17. Lil Boosie 17 of 24 18. Wiz Khalifa 18 of 24 19. Ol’ Dirty Bastard 19 of 24 20. Mystikal 20 of 24 21. Snoop Dogg 21 of 24 22. Foxy Brown 22 of 24 23. Notorious B.I.G. 23 of 24 24. Black Rob 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Tekashi 6ix9ine And 3 Others Reportedly Arrested By The Feds On RICO Charges was originally published on kysdc.com