Kim Porter’s Family Breaks Silence After Her Tragic Death

Kim Porter’s relatives are sharing their thoughts about the untimely death on Thursday of the model and actress who was the mother of three children with music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

It was heartbreaking to learn about Kim’s death from social media, Porter’s grandmother Lila Mae Star told WTVM-TV on Saturday.

“She told me she felt better and that the doctor had been to her house and he gave her an antibiotic,” Star said, recalling a conversation with her granddaughter on Wednesday.

In a phone call with Diddy, the music mogul said, “My baby is gone, my baby is gone,” Star stated.

Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake, California, home. She was only 47 years old.

She was found unresponsive, the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office said in a statement that did not include the cause of death. The news sent shock waves across social media and especially resonated with Diddy’s fans.

Family members recalled fondly her rise to stardom.

“She went to modeling school here in Columbus (Georgia) and they would travel to Hilton Head and she won quite a few contests there. She won the Model of the South there,” said Carolyn Ross, Porter’s aunt, pointing to the Model of the South title as her niece’s big break that opened a door to fame in New York City where she met Diddy.

Porter and Diddy were a couple for more than a decade before they broke up, but they reportedly maintained a close friendship. They had three children together – son Christian, 20, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Porter’s fourth child, 27-year-old Quincy Brown, was from a previous relationship.

Porter’s mother, Sarah Porter, died in 2014 from cancer.

The star’s death came one month before for 48th birthday. Her family is still in the process of making funeral arrangements.

