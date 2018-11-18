CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kim Porter’s Family Breaks Silence After Her Tragic Death

They found out about her death in a heartbreaking way.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kim Porter’s relatives are sharing their thoughts about the untimely death on Thursday of the model and actress who was the mother of three children with music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

SEE ALSO: Kim Porter, Model And Mother Of Diddy’s Children, Dies

It was heartbreaking to learn about Kim’s death from social media, Porter’s grandmother Lila Mae Star told WTVM-TV on Saturday.

“She told me she felt better and that the doctor had been to her house and he gave her an antibiotic,” Star said, recalling a conversation with her granddaughter on Wednesday.

In a phone call with Diddy, the music mogul said, “My baby is gone, my baby is gone,” Star stated.

Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake, California, home. She was only 47 years old.

She was found unresponsive, the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office said in a statement that did not include the cause of death. The news sent shock waves across social media and especially resonated with Diddy’s fans.

Family members recalled fondly her rise to stardom.

“She went to modeling school here in Columbus (Georgia) and they would travel to Hilton Head and she won quite a few contests there. She won the Model of the South there,” said Carolyn Ross, Porter’s aunt, pointing to the Model of the South title as her niece’s big break that opened a door to fame in New York City where she met Diddy.

Porter and Diddy were a couple for more than a decade before they broke up, but they reportedly maintained a close friendship. They had three children together – son Christian, 20, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Porter’s fourth child, 27-year-old Quincy Brown, was from a previous relationship.

Porter’s mother, Sarah Porter, died in 2014 from cancer.

The star’s death came one month before for 48th birthday. Her family is still in the process of making funeral arrangements.

SEE ALSO:

Macy’s Dragged For How It Portrays Black Fathers In New Holiday Ad

Kanye West Donated Money To The Family Of Jemel Roberson

 

'The Holiday Calendar' Special Screening Los Angeles

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

12 photos Launch gallery

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

Continue reading Kim Porter’s Life In Photos

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

People are still in shock about the sudden death of model, actress and mother to three of Sean "Diddy" Combs' kids, Kim Porter. The 47-year-old was reportedly found dead in her Toluca Lake, California, home on Thursday, according to Variety. The cause of death is not known at this time. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Porter and Diddy dated from 1994 to 2007. Their son, Christian Combs, was born in 1998. They also have twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. Porter has another son, Quincy, from her relationship with singer Al B. Sure! In honor of Kim Porter, see her life in photos.

Kim Porter’s Family Breaks Silence After Her Tragic Death was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Governor Calls For County Commissioner’s Resignation Days After…
 2 hours ago
11.18.18
Kim Porter’s Family Breaks Silence After Her Tragic…
 4 hours ago
11.18.18
10 items
Black Twitter Congratulates Andrew Gillum For Running A…
 7 hours ago
11.18.18
kanye west in 2008
Kanye West Gives Family of Slain Chicagoan Jemel…
 22 hours ago
11.17.18
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 1 day ago
11.17.18
Here’s The Official Lineup For Travis Scott’s Astroworld…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Jill Scott Blesses The Mic & Takeoff’s Eyes…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Andrew Gillum Lost Florida Election Because Of Racism,…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
The Rewind: Mahershala Ali Motors Through Jim Crow’s…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Black Friday 2018: Deals, Sales And More
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Snoop dogg at Tech Crunch
Snoop Dogg to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
9 items
Kim Porter Wasn’t Like A Regular Mom, She…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Mark Wahlberg and Rose Bryne Talk Instant Family,…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Wake-Up Call To Democrats: ‘Black Women Get Things…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: The Big Death Day Belongs To…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close