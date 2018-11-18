Diddy On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘I’ve Been Trying To Wake Up Out Of This Nightmare’

Three days after the tragic death of the mother of his four children, Diddy posted an emotional tribute to Kim Porter on Instagram.
“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much,” he wrote on Sunday morning.
“Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates.”
“WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love,” he concluded about his relationship with the 47-year-old model.
In addition to his heartbreaking note, he shared a beautiful video of the two while she was pregnant.
As we previously reported, Kim was found dead on Thursday Nov. 15 in her Los Angeles home suffering from an apparent cardiac arrest and battling was pneumonia.
Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.
The Los Angeles coroner’s office has called for an “additional investigation” in the 47-year-old’s death, E! Online news noted.
Diddy, 49, and Kim dated on and off between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11. Porter also had 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!
So sad.
We are sending our love and light to Diddy and Kim’s family and friends.
