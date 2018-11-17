CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kanye West Donated Money To The Family Of Jemel Roberson

The 26-year-old security guard was shot by a white police officer.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West reportedly donated $150,000 to the family of Jemel Roberson, the 26-year-old security guard who was stopping a mass shooter but was fatally shot by a white police officer. 

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

TMZ reports, “West donated $150,000 to Roberson’s family Friday, the goal originally placed on a GoFundMe account for Roberson’s family was $10,000.” TMZ also stated West “wanted to do whatever he could to lessen the burden on his family.”

On November 11, 2018, security guard Jemel Roberson was stopping a mass shooter at Manny’s Blue Room Bar in Robbins, Illinois. When police arrived, the shot and killed the 26-year-old, even though he reportedly had a hat and shirt that had security on it.

“He had somebody on the ground with his knee in his back, with his gun in his back like, ‘Don’t move,’” witness Adam Harris told WGN-TV. “Everybody was screaming out, ‘Security!’ He was a security guard. And they still did their job, and saw a Black man with a gun, and basically killed him.”

Lee Merritt, who is representing the family, told Don Lemon on CNN Wednesday night, “We expect [law enforcement] to come into a situation and assess, and take in all the facts before escalating to deadly force.”

Roberson was working extra security guard shifts to buy holiday gifts for his nine-month-old son and his son’s mother who is reportedly pregnant, according to CNN.

Condolences go out to Jemel Roberson’s friends and family. We hope they receive justice.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Kanye West Donated Money To The Family Of Jemel Roberson was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s The Official Lineup For Travis Scott’s Astroworld…
 23 hours ago
11.16.18
Jill Scott Blesses The Mic & Takeoff’s Eyes…
 24 hours ago
11.16.18
We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated…
 1 day ago
11.16.18
Andrew Gillum Lost Florida Election Because Of Racism,…
 1 day ago
11.16.18
The Rewind: Mahershala Ali Motors Through Jim Crow’s…
 1 day ago
11.16.18
Black Friday 2018: Deals, Sales And More
 1 day ago
11.16.18
Snoop dogg at Tech Crunch
Snoop Dogg to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk…
 1 day ago
11.16.18
9 items
Kim Porter Wasn’t Like A Regular Mom, She…
 1 day ago
11.16.18
Mark Wahlberg and Rose Bryne Talk Instant Family,…
 1 day ago
11.16.18
Wake-Up Call To Democrats: ‘Black Women Get Things…
 1 day ago
11.16.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: The Big Death Day Belongs To…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
‘Forever My Lady’: One Of The Most Iconic…
 2 days ago
11.15.18
16 items
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students’…
 2 days ago
11.15.18
Black Politicians Are Trying To Save The Democratic…
 2 days ago
11.15.18
Model And Actress Kim Porter Dead At 47
 2 days ago
11.15.18
These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth…
 2 days ago
11.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close