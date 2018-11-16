Here’s The Official Lineup For Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

After much secrecy, we finally — FINALLY have the official lineup for Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival. Fans have been anticipating the news since the fest was first announced back in August and now we know what’s set to go down.

ASTROWORLD FEST TOMORROW AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/OKJpywOiKA — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 16, 2018

As a reminder, here are the things you can and cannot bring into NRG Park tomorrow for the festival:

WHAT YOU CAN BRING TO ASTROWORLD FEST:

1 Factory sealed water bottle (up to 20 oz)

Reusable Water Bottle or Camelbak (must be empty and searched upon entry)

Sunscreen (non-aerosol)

Blankets

Umbrellas (small hand-held style)

Baby Strollers

Binoculars

Earplugs

Electronic Cigarettes/ Vapes / Juices

Posters/Signs/Flags (no poles)

Ponchos

Instant Film Cameras

Disposable/Pocket-sized cameras (no DSLRS)

WHAT YOU CANNOT BRING TO ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL

Backpacks, purses or bags (except for those permitted in bag policy)

Bad Attitudes (Positive vibes only!)

Weapons, items that could be used as a weapon, or harmful objects of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray,etc)

Illegal substances (including drugs and drug paraphernalia)

Selfie sticks

Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the Festival)

Glass containers

Outside food or beverages

Bicycles, scooters, skateboards or personal motorized vehicles

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Fireworks or explosives of any kind

Coolers

Wagons, tents or large umbrellas

Chairs of any kind

Pets

Audio or video recording equipment

Professional still cameras or equipment (no detachable lenses, no tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs)

Unauthorized vending/soliciting materials (promotional stickers, flyers, commodities, etc)

Aerosol or compressed cans containers (including sunscreen)

Laser Pointers

Remote Controlled Vehicles (UAS)

ALL BAGS AND PERSONS WILL BE SEARCHED. ANY PROHIBITED ITEM THAT IS SURRENDERED TO SECURITY AT SEARCH POINTS WILL NOT BE RETURNED. ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL DECISION ON ALLOWED AND PROHIBITED ITEMS WITHOUT NOTICE.

Oh one more thing, re-entry won’t be permitted. $20 parking, cash only is located in the green lot; enter through gate 13. Rideshare and drop off/pickup will be in the red lot; vehicles can enter gate 11. Bike parking will be available near the festival site but you have to bring your own lock!

The festival kicks off at 12 noon on Saturday! Time to get lit!

