Dallas ISD Students Will Have Access to Free Meals During Thanksgiving Break

Students eating lunch at table against teachers standing in classroom

Source: Maskot / Getty

Dallas ISD School district will be open part of the week of Thanksgiving, serving breakfast and lunch for children in need.

“The effort is to ensure students have access to nutritious meals even during breaks from school,” DISD said in a news release Tuesday.

Participating schools throughout the district will be serving morning snack from 8:00 a.m. to 9 :00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

For the list of participating schools, click here.

dallas isd free meals thanksgiving break , dallas schools free meals thanksgiving

