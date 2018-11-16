Snoop Dogg to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Well it’s about time! Snoop Doggy Dogg is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

“Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Thus explains why Snoop will be getting the 2651st star on Hollywood Boulevard and as luck would have it the star will lay right in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Needless to say Jimmy Kimmel will be there to help Snoop receive the honor that many celebrities dream of.

More at HipHopWired

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: