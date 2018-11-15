CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Model And Actress Kim Porter Dead At 47

3 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Exclusive Birthday Celebration Presented By CIROC Vodka In Beverly Hills

Source: Film Magic, Inc. / Getty

Sad news to report as Kim Porter, the actress and model who dated Diddy for 13 years and is the mother of three of his children, has died. She was 47.

TMZ reports that law enforcement got a call to Porter’s home in the Los Angeles area around noon. Per emergency dispatch audio, the call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. A source connected to Kim told TMZ that the model had been suffering pneumonia for several weeks. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Kim and Diddy have three children together, twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila who were born in 2006 and their son Christian, who was born in 1998. Quincy, her son with singer Al B. Sure! was soon adopted by Diddy. She and the Bad Boy entrepreneur dated on and off for 13 years beginning in 1994 before breaking up for good in 2007. She served as the executive producer for his Can’t Stop Won’t Stop documentary that released last summer.

Diddy’s rep Cindi Berger told TMZ, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Model And Actress Kim Porter Dead At 47 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students’…
 5 hours ago
11.15.18
Black Politicians Are Trying To Save The Democratic…
 7 hours ago
11.15.18
Model And Actress Kim Porter Dead At 47
 9 hours ago
11.15.18
These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth…
 9 hours ago
11.15.18
Sexercise or Nah? Man’s Energetic Hump Workout Goes…
 12 hours ago
11.15.18
Working With The Greats, Agnez Mo Realizes There…
 13 hours ago
11.15.18
Zoe Kravitz & The Cast Talk Fantastic Beasts…
 13 hours ago
11.15.18
Scam Alert? Couple And Homeless Man Allegedly Made…
 13 hours ago
11.15.18
This Quiz Will Tell You Which Michael B.…
 17 hours ago
11.15.18
Empire’s Toby Onwumere On How Jamal And Kai’s…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie And Lucious Kill Kingsley With…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
A Faux Bop: Best T.V. Show Songs That…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Nobody Truer Than H-O-V: Just Baze, Gloria Carter…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
The Rewind: You’re Gonna Love Teyana Taylor And…
 2 days ago
11.14.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Joins Netflix’s First Music Competition Show
 2 days ago
11.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close