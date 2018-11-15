Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Sad news to report as Kim Porter, the actress and model who dated Diddy for 13 years and is the mother of three of his children, has died. She was 47.

TMZ reports that law enforcement got a call to Porter’s home in the Los Angeles area around noon. Per emergency dispatch audio, the call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. A source connected to Kim told TMZ that the model had been suffering pneumonia for several weeks. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Kim and Diddy have three children together, twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila who were born in 2006 and their son Christian, who was born in 1998. Quincy, her son with singer Al B. Sure! was soon adopted by Diddy. She and the Bad Boy entrepreneur dated on and off for 13 years beginning in 1994 before breaking up for good in 2007. She served as the executive producer for his Can’t Stop Won’t Stop documentary that released last summer.

Diddy’s rep Cindi Berger told TMZ, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Model And Actress Kim Porter Dead At 47 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: