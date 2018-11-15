Pray Tell…Why Is Mo’Nique Still Defending Her ‘Sister’ Roseanne Barr?

For reasons beyond my comprehension, Mo’Nique is defending Roseanne Barr, again.

Yes, the same Roseanne Barr that called Valerie Jarrett, former advisor to former President Obama, an ape, a terrorist and a “bitch.”

In a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, the Oscar-winner took time to stress that she doesn’t believe that her colleague and “sister in comedy’ is a racist.

Her reasoning for this? Apparently, Roseanne was one of few white people to show up on the now defunct BET late night talk show, The Mo‘Nique Show.

“When she showed up, when the cameras weren’t rolling, she said to me, ‘Listen, you’re the real deal. Don’t let them use you up and take advantage of you, because they will. Don’t you let them do that to you,’” she said.

“Now, a racist woman ain’t gonna say that to me.”

It gets worse.

When journalist Nina Mentz reminded Mo that Barr’s tweets were “blatantly racist,” the Precious actress pushed back, stressing, “I’m gonna say this: We’re comedians. And I know her. And what she thought was funny, as a comedian, that’s what it was.”

Then, when asked why she dragged Charlamagne Tha God for labeling her “Donkey of the Day” and claiming he was “spreading poison,” but then turns a blind eye to Barr’s racial bias, Mo nonsensically tried to explain herself.

“When we talked privately — and we’ve talked privately a lot — she’ll break her jokes down and I’ll know where they’re coming from.”

“She’s like, ‘Listen, you know how I grew up, so how could I start making fun of anybody? I’m not trying to hurt anybody.’ Has she ever said, ‘Kill Black people?’”

Later, she stressed that no matter what everyone says, Barr was still “down with the Blacks.”

“But here’s what I know about this woman: She was behind the scenes fighting for the Black [concert] promoters. Nobody knows that. She’s behind the scenes trying to push a documentary about Malcolm X with a brother who’s a Muslim. So, when I know about this, these things personally, did my sista say some things in poor taste? Some people could say yes. But what I won’t label her is a racist.”

Listen, I understand the sense of loyalty that Mo might feel for Barr who has supported her through out the up, downs and beginnings of her career. But whoever that person may have been in the past or continues to be with her behind closed doors is still a racist.

Plain and simple. Just look at the receipts.

Over the years, this 65-year-old disgraced comedienne has made an awful name for herself for promoting racism, xenophobia and conspiracy theories on her social media pages. Roseanne isn’t doing this for a joke or to be funny or to point out the Right’s hypocrisy, she is doing this because this is exactly who she is and exactly what she believes.

If ABC believed that and fired her because of it, why all the confusion and excuses?

What’s even more frustrating is how grown Black folks like Mo’Nique—who are quick to call out racism and sexism when it comes to their own lives, careers and pay checks— act so clueless when it comes to their white friends’ racism.

Yes, Mo, your “sister” can smile in your Black face, claim to be your “friend” and still be racist. Yes, “your sister” can call Valerie Jarrett an ape, which for centuries has been used to deny us of our humanity, and still on occasion dish out good career advice to you. Yes, your “sister” can fight for Black concert promoters behind the scenes and still support a racist President whose policies strip African-Americans of their rights and undermine our already vulnerable lives.

Most importantly, your “sister doesn’t have to “threaten to kill Black people” in order to dislike us. Racism and the people spewing it are complicated and contradictory, but none of that negates the fact that they are indeed racist.

And low key…if Roseanne was really your sister, please provide proof of her publicly supporting you and your boycott of Netflix?

Between you and Michelle Williams, y’all are doing the absolute most. And for what?

Roseanne Barr is not the white person you should be dying on a hill for. Instead, save all that energy for yourself and go build back the career you rightfully deserve. Better yet, save it all for an actual sista who could use your love and support.

