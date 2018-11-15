[WATCH] Nas Releases A Short Film ‘NASIR’

Nas will always be illmatic and this time is no different with the release of his short film, ‘NASIR.’ The Queensbridge native dropped the 16 minute documentary to accompany his 11th album with the same name that was dropped earlier this year. The film touches on the social issues in his neighborhood of Queens, New York like racism and police brutality.

His ‘NASIR’ album produced by Kanye West plays as the soundtrack with Hip Hop Legends Slick Rick and Demarius Mack making cameos.

“I’m a product of the old school and the newest of the new,” says the hip-hop icon while addressing his legacy.

The HSTRY designer already revealed that he is working on a follow up to NASIR and is in the studio with SWIZZ BEATZ and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA.

”It’s another album that I already had been working on before [Nasir],” he said. “Since I did this, I gotta do something that, you know, goes in another direction a little bit. So I’m finishing up the next one.”

No release date on the follow up has been released.

