Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

[WATCH] Nas Releases A Short Film ‘NASIR’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Nas will always be illmatic and this time is no different with the release of his short film, ‘NASIR.’ The Queensbridge native dropped the 16 minute documentary to accompany his 11th album with the same name that was dropped earlier this year. The film touches on the social issues in his neighborhood of Queens, New York like racism and police brutality.

His ‘NASIR’ album produced by Kanye West plays as the soundtrack with Hip Hop Legends Slick Rick and Demarius Mack making cameos.

“I’m a product of the old school and the newest of the new,” says the hip-hop icon while addressing his legacy.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Watch the film below:

The HSTRY designer already revealed that he is working on a follow up to NASIR and is in the studio with SWIZZ BEATZ and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA.

”It’s another album that I already had been working on before [Nasir],” he said. “Since I did this, I gotta do something that, you know, goes in another direction a little bit. So I’m finishing up the next one.”

No release date on the follow up has been released.

The Latest:

 

[WATCH] Nas Releases A Short Film ‘NASIR’ was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth…
 4 hours ago
11.15.18
Sexercise or Nah? Man’s Energetic Hump Workout Goes…
 7 hours ago
11.15.18
Working With The Greats, Agnez Mo Realizes There…
 7 hours ago
11.15.18
Zoe Kravitz & The Cast Talk Fantastic Beasts…
 8 hours ago
11.15.18
Scam Alert? Couple And Homeless Man Allegedly Made…
 8 hours ago
11.15.18
This Quiz Will Tell You Which Michael B.…
 11 hours ago
11.15.18
Empire’s Toby Onwumere On How Jamal And Kai’s…
 19 hours ago
11.14.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie And Lucious Kill Kingsley With…
 20 hours ago
11.14.18
A Faux Bop: Best T.V. Show Songs That…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Nobody Truer Than H-O-V: Just Baze, Gloria Carter…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
The Rewind: You’re Gonna Love Teyana Taylor And…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Joins Netflix’s First Music Competition Show
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Watch Migos’ Sing Whitney Houston & More On…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Lessons From Chloe & Maud: The Tap Duo…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
5 Instagram Pages That Will Slowly—But Surely—Help You…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close