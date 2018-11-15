CLOSE
Scam Alert? Couple And Homeless Man Allegedly Made Up Story For GoFundMe Get Rich Quick Scheme

Remember that story about a homeless man who spent his last $20 for a woman stranded when her car ran out of gas? Well, a report suggests that the entire story was made up as a get rich quick scam!

Last year, a New Jersey couple started a GoFundMe account for Johnny Bobbitt, saying that the man had been so generous in helping out Kate McClure when she became stranded on I-95 in jersey. The story of course gained national attention and the effort to raise funds for Bobbitt quickly grew to more than $400,000.

However, like all good scams apparently, the story started unraveling when Bobbitt said the majority of the money didn’t go to him but was rather spent by McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico on lavish trips and expensive purchases. Of course the couple denied any wrongdoing in the whole thing but law enforcement say otherwise, raiding their home and towing away their car.

Now a report is out saying the trio made the whole thing up to bilk people out of their money.

All three are expected to be charged with conspiracy and theft by deception for working together to create the fabricated story.

Scam Alert? Couple And Homeless Man Allegedly Made Up Story For GoFundMe Get Rich Quick Scheme was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Close