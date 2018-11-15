Try Kicking Cigarettes Today During the Great American Smokeout

Today is the 43rd Great American Smokeout, so if you need help kicking cigarettes, the DFW is here to help.
A number of Great American Smokeout local activities have been organized to support those planning to stop smoking today, including —
- Great American Smokeout-TCU
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Outside the Texas Christian University library
- Smoke This, Not That
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At the University of Texas in Arlington university center
- Hard to Break
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
At the Moncrief Cancer Institute, 400 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth
More at CBSDFW
