Try Kicking Cigarettes Today During the Great American Smokeout

Today is the 43rd Great American Smokeout, so if you need help kicking cigarettes, the DFW is here to help.

A number of Great American Smokeout local activities have been organized to support those planning to stop smoking today, including —

  • Great American Smokeout-TCU

    10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

    Outside the Texas Christian University library

  • Smoke This, Not That

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    At the University of Texas in Arlington university center

  • Hard to Break

    3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

    At the Moncrief Cancer Institute, 400 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth

More at CBSDFW

