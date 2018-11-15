Chick-Fil-A to Partner with Door Dash for Delivery Service

Chick-Fil-A might still be closed on Sundays, but during the week, they’ll now come to you.

According to CBS News, Chick-fil-A is debuting a national delivery service in collaboration with Door Dash to offer home delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants across the country.

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time,” the restaurant’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer said in a statement. “Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high-quality meal. If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

