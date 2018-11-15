CLOSE
DFW
HomeDFW

Chick-Fil-A to Partner with Door Dash for Delivery Service

5 reads
Leave a comment
The exterior of Chick-fil-A in Naples, Florida.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Chick-Fil-A might still be closed on Sundays, but during the week, they’ll now come to you.

According to CBS News, Chick-fil-A is debuting a national delivery service in collaboration with Door Dash to offer home delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants across the country.

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time,” the restaurant’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer said in a statement. “Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high-quality meal. If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.” 

More at BallerAlert

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)
White Castle Hamburger Restaurant, Columbus, Ohio.
11 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

chick fil a deliver , chick fil a door dash , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Quiz Will Tell You Which Michael B.…
 5 hours ago
11.15.18
Empire’s Toby Onwumere On How Jamal And Kai’s…
 13 hours ago
11.14.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie And Lucious Kill Kingsley With…
 14 hours ago
11.14.18
A Faux Bop: Best T.V. Show Songs That…
 19 hours ago
11.14.18
Nobody Truer Than H-O-V: Just Baze, Gloria Carter…
 22 hours ago
11.14.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
The Rewind: You’re Gonna Love Teyana Taylor And…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Joins Netflix’s First Music Competition Show
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Watch Migos’ Sing Whitney Houston & More On…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Lessons From Chloe & Maud: The Tap Duo…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
5 Instagram Pages That Will Slowly—But Surely—Help You…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Viola Davis Liam Neeson and Michelle Rodriguez Open…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Jill Scott Got Everybody Talkin’ Nasty For This…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Safaree Doubles Down On Not…
 3 days ago
11.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close