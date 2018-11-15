Local DFW News
City Paid $750,000 For Dallas Police Officer Who Shot Man, Gets No Jail Time [VIDEO]

Courtroom Jury Box

Source: JasonDoiy / Getty

Former Dallas police officer, Amy Wilburn, got no jail time for shooting an unarmed man back in 2013–even though she pleaded guilty. Amy avoided the pen and just got 18 months probation by accepting a lesser misdemeanor charge back in May of 2018. CBS11 News recently reported on 11/14 that the City of Dallas has paid $750,000 for the officer’s legal defense. The circumstances around this case were that the victim, Kelvion Walker, was riding in a stolen car as a passenger. The driver, jumped out and ran. When Wilburn approached the vehicle, Walker already had his hands up and was unarmed, yet she shot him anyway. Walker’s attorney strategy is now to sue in civil court for damages since the officer did plead guilty.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

