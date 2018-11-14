Singer Agnez Mo is a Superstar. The Indonesian-Born artist has already performed all across the world and is an icon in Asia. Since her start as a kid in 1992, Mo has been in the spotlight, which can be hard for some but for her, it’s second nature.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now in the United States, Agnez is set to make her mark with her upcoming solo album and work with Singer Chris Brown. In the latest episode of “Voices,” Agnez Mo talks about the pressures of being an idol, Social Media and the music you will hear in the near future!

More Episodes Of Voices

Voices: What Would Breezy LoveJoy Say To Anderson. Paak?

Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With Ro James

Voices: Agnez Mo “I’m Just A Petite Lil Asian Who Got A Lot Of Swag” was originally published on kysdc.com