Voices: Agnez Mo “I’m Just A Petite Lil Asian Who Got A Lot Of Swag”

Radio One Exclusives
| 11.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Singer Agnez Mo is a Superstar. The Indonesian-Born artist has already performed all across the world and is an icon in Asia. Since her start as a kid in 1992, Mo has been in the spotlight, which can be hard for some but for her, it’s second nature.

Now in the United States, Agnez is set to make her mark with her upcoming solo album and work with Singer Chris Brown. In the latest episode of “Voices,” Agnez Mo talks about the pressures of being an idol, Social Media and the music you will hear in the near future!

 

More Episodes Of Voices

Voices: What Would Breezy LoveJoy Say To Anderson. Paak?

Voices: Smoke, Mirrors & No Pull Outs With Ro James

Agnez Mo At FRIGO® pop-up store Experience

Who Is Chris Brown's Rumored New Girlfriend Agnez Mo

24 photos Launch gallery

Who Is Chris Brown's Rumored New Girlfriend Agnez Mo

Continue reading Who Is Chris Brown’s Rumored New Girlfriend Agnez Mo

Who Is Chris Brown's Rumored New Girlfriend Agnez Mo

Agnes Monica Muljoto (born 1 July 1986), known by her stage name Agnez Mo, is an Indonesian singer, songwriter and actress. Born in Jakarta, she has recorded three children's albums and became a presenter of several children's television programs. In 2003, Agnes released her first adult album entitled And the Story Goes, which catapulted her name back to the Indonesian music industry. Agnes’ homeland success encouraged her to target the international music scene. On the second album released in 2005, Whaddup A.. '?!, she collaborated with American singer Keith Martin for the single "I'll Light a Candle". Agnes also took part in two Taiwanese drama series, The Hospital and Romance In The White House.

 

Voices: Agnez Mo “I’m Just A Petite Lil Asian Who Got A Lot Of Swag” was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Quiz Will Tell You Which Michael B.…
 28 mins ago
11.15.18
Empire’s Toby Onwumere On How Jamal And Kai’s…
 8 hours ago
11.14.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie And Lucious Kill Kingsley With…
 9 hours ago
11.14.18
A Faux Bop: Best T.V. Show Songs That…
 14 hours ago
11.14.18
Nobody Truer Than H-O-V: Just Baze, Gloria Carter…
 18 hours ago
11.14.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…
 20 hours ago
11.14.18
The Rewind: You’re Gonna Love Teyana Taylor And…
 21 hours ago
11.14.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Joins Netflix’s First Music Competition Show
 21 hours ago
11.14.18
Watch Migos’ Sing Whitney Houston & More On…
 23 hours ago
11.14.18
Lessons From Chloe & Maud: The Tap Duo…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
5 Instagram Pages That Will Slowly—But Surely—Help You…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Viola Davis Liam Neeson and Michelle Rodriguez Open…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
Jill Scott Got Everybody Talkin’ Nasty For This…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Safaree Doubles Down On Not…
 2 days ago
11.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close