Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Here’s some new music by an up-and-coming Dallas artist by the name of Big Mo featuring the Toronto R&B singer Victoria Gouveia, titled “Don’t Cry.” Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

SEE ALSO: DFW Local Music: Big Mo Drops “Moah’s Ark”

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Be sure to keep up with Big Mo on Instagram and Twitter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.