Cardi B Joins Netflix’s First Music Competition Show

Cardi B can add competition judge to her resume. She’s joining T.I. and Chance the Rapper for a Netflix show called “Rhythm + Flow.”

With the three Hip-Hop heavy hitters linked to the project, the streaming giant has also tapped John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius to executive produce the project, which is set to kick off in fall 2019.

According to Variety, the show is a “classic, flashy competition series, but with a twist, focusing specifically on hip-hop music, which has never been at the forefront of any major unscripted TV competition.”

More at BallerAlert

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: