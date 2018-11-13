Jill Scott Got Everybody Talkin’ Nasty For This One Reason [VIDEO]

If your Tuesday morning conversation begins with “Did you see Jill Scott?” chances are your co-workers a) stayed up too late last night and b) woke up this morning to see Jilly From Philly performing live in front of an audience.

*Sees why Jill Scott is trending* pic.twitter.com/7wgz8STSrQ — New job, who dis? (@PBS_Impulse9) November 13, 2018

A fan captured video of Jill on stage recently living up to the lyrics of the song by … well, “pleasing” a microphone so to speak.

Of course, Jill took time on Twitter to not only let it be known that she’s cool doing it, so should you.

Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with😁👍🏽🎶🤪🎉 #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckdicktoo

They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 13, 2018

If anybody ever listened in full to “Crown Royal” or “He Loves Me” or “Come See Me” … well, a lot of Jill Scott songs then they’d completely understand that Jill is a lover and isn’t afraid to admit it. Or in the case of one particular performance, show it.

Better yet, one Twitter user came through with a “Jill Scott Quiet Storm” playlist. You might want to use it in this weather.

Songs by Jill Scott that tells me why this video ain’t surprising: Crown Royal

Making you Wait

Until Then (I Imagine)

Cross My Mind

Honey Molasses

Exclusively

So Gone

Wanna Be Loved

He Loves Me

Come See Me Her catalogue is legit some slick nasty shit…TOP 5 — Texas Bama (@TrillGabi) November 13, 2018

