Youth Homeless Center Opens in Dallas

The Fannie C. Harris Youth Center is open to unsheltered people who need a place to go. At 4212 East Grand in Dallas, this is a new, one-of-a-kind facility in Dallas that will serve hundreds of young people hoping to end the cycle of homelessness.

The center is an old school now remodeled into a modern space.

Phase one had a grand opening on Tuesday. It is a drop-in center for people between the ages of 14 to 21. It serves all people in the region of that age, not just Dallas. There is a kitchen, showers, and laundry area that can be used. There are also tables and chairs where students can come in and talk to mentors or tutors and develop life skills.

Visit WFAA to learn more, and see when Phase 2 will be ready.

photos
