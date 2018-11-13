CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bruno Mars Donates 24K Meals to Hawaiians!

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Bruno Mars is looking out for people from his home state of Hawaii, and donating 24,000 meals to those in need.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Savation Army Major Jeff Martin said in a statement:

“We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars. Because of his amazing gift, 24,000 meals will be provided to those in need on this Thanksgiving holiday in Hawaii. Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua.”

More at HipHopWired

10 Interesting Facts About Bruno Mars (PHOTOS)
10 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

Bruno Mars , bruno mars donate meals hawaii , bruno mars net worth , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars Donates 24K Meals to Hawaiians!
 54 mins ago
11.13.18
Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud…
 4 hours ago
11.13.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Safaree Doubles Down On Not…
 13 hours ago
11.12.18
The Child’s Play Remake Officially Has A Release…
 19 hours ago
11.12.18
Chris Grant’s “Wristwatch” Challenge Brings Viral Moves &…
 20 hours ago
11.12.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…
 20 hours ago
11.12.18
Stan Lee Dead At 95
 23 hours ago
11.12.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: There’s No Shade In Miami
 2 days ago
11.11.18
Elijah Cummings Vows Evenhanded Investigation Of Trump Instead…
 2 days ago
11.11.18
Problems With Broward County Ballots Could Bode Well…
 2 days ago
11.11.18
Veterans Day 2018: All The Deals, Freebies, Free…
 2 days ago
11.11.18
The Apple Store Challenge Has Folks Hilariously Dancing…
 2 days ago
11.11.18
Abrams Battles For Full Count To Honor Every…
 2 days ago
11.11.18
New Firm Aims To Increase Representation Of Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.18
Tupac’s Belongings To Be Donated To Temple University
 2 days ago
11.11.18
First Black NHL Player To Be Inducted Into…
 2 days ago
11.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close