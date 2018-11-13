Bruno Mars Donates 24K Meals to Hawaiians!

Bruno Mars is looking out for people from his home state of Hawaii, and donating 24,000 meals to those in need.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Savation Army Major Jeff Martin said in a statement:

“We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars. Because of his amazing gift, 24,000 meals will be provided to those in need on this Thanksgiving holiday in Hawaii. Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua.”

More at HipHopWired

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: